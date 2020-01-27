Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.23% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $30,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 113.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 269,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 165.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.97. 116,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,334. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.44.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

