F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $11.90. 1,843,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,177. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

