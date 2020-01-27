F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. F5 Networks updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.14-2.17 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.14-2.17 EPS.

FFIV stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.70. 1,654,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.03. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $173.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.57.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,773.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $235,321.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

