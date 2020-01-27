Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lessened by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Facebook by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,760 shares of company stock valued at $127,627,499 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.97.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.57. 6,053,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.90. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.43 and a twelve month high of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $611.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

