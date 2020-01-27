Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $274.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $274.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FB. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $217.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 1 year low of $143.43 and a 1 year high of $222.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 663,760 shares of company stock worth $127,627,499. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Facebook by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

