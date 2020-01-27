Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,300 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 536,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $143.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $381.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.30 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 8.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 307,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 255.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,757,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 274.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 712,800 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

