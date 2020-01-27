Financial Review: Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) vs. Iradimed (OTCMKTS:IRMD)

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spectral Medical and Iradimed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Iradimed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Iradimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Iradimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iradimed has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and Iradimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -75.49% -59.62% -47.48% Iradimed 22.51% 16.24% 13.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectral Medical and Iradimed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $2.96 million 43.10 -$1.92 million N/A N/A Iradimed $30.44 million 9.84 $6.30 million $0.43 60.65

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical.

Summary

Iradimed beats Spectral Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan. It also develops, produces, and markets recombinant proteins, antibodies, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops continuous renal replacement therapy, an open platform for other hemoperfusion cartridges. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

