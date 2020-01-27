First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THFF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

THFF opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $598.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.92. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit