First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THFF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

THFF opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $598.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.92. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

