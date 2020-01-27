First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $32.85, 239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 35.15% of First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

