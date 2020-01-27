FLETA (FLETA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.68 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One FLETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a market cap of $3.68 million and $237,417.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.03348431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00200276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00126941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,932,386 tokens. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.