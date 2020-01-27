Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite purchased 585,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 201.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

Shares of FET traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 471,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,142. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.