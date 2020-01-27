Franks International (NYSE:FI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.72

Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 7030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Franks International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franks International NV will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $2,019,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Franks International by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Franks International by 1,288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 31,363 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Franks International by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Franks International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.