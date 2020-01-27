Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Peter G. Thomson Sells 5,000 Shares

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,604.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,382. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,065,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,559,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,589,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

