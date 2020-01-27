Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,086.09 ($14.29) and last traded at GBX 1,105 ($14.54), approximately 80,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 31,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,115 ($14.67).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.84.

About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

