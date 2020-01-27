Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.84, 207,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 359,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Future Fintech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

