Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.37

Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and traded as low as $9.02. Gaming Realms shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 228,552 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Monday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 million and a P/E ratio of 45.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.65.

In other news, insider Mark Blandford bought 5,000,000 shares of Gaming Realms stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £400,000 ($526,177.32).

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

