Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GRMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN opened at $99.59 on Friday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $101.31. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 132,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $12,455,989.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 826,185 shares of company stock worth $77,782,791. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Garmin by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Garmin by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.