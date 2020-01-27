GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLOP. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of GLOP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.22. 777,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,724. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.91.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. American Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 505.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

