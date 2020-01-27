Gen III Oil (CVE:GIII) Shares Up 2.1%

Gen III Oil Corp (CVE:GIII) shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 62,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 61,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.99.

Gen III Oil Company Profile (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as an oil processing company in Canada. The company, through its ReGen technology, produces base lubricating oil from re-processed used motor oil. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017. Gen III Oil Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

