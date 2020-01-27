Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.67. 56,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,639. Genpact has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 224,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Genpact by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 4,455.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Genpact by 794.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

