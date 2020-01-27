Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,901.08

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Genus plc (LON:GNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,901.08 and traded as high as $3,172.00. Genus shares last traded at $3,084.00, with a volume of 91,602 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,153.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,901.08.

In other Genus news, insider Dan Hartley sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.91), for a total value of £37,040.10 ($48,724.15).

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Comments


