Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 44,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of GBLI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.26. 17,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $455.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.56. Global Indemnity has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.23 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 346,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GBLI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.