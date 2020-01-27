GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $145,187.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,926.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.01921922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.42 or 0.04144747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00659450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00117020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00726142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010066 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00622349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,847,053 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

