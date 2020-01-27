Gorman-Rupp Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRC)

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of GRC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $984.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.97. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $39.60.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.86 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $72,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

