Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:GTN.A traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $19.61. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

