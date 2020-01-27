Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 208.1% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GPP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,263. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 119.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.