Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTBIF shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

GTBIF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 246,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $16.68.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

