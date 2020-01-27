GreenMed (GRMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $2,288.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.03370407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00197769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00124583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

