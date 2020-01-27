GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Trading 7.3% Higher

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.56, 220,148 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 280,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00.

About GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

