Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OMAB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,433 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 87.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 54,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the second quarter valued at about $1,791,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after buying an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

