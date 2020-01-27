Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.81

Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.97. Grupo Mexico shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 2,563 shares.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

