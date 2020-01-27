GUD (ASX:GUD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.23

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.50. GUD shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 557,889 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $995.33 million and a P/E ratio of 16.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is A$10.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.51.

GUD Company Profile (ASX:GUD)

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and Spain. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

