Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.53. 517,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,673. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,153,000.00, a PEG ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $83.85 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $2,230,141.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8,836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

