GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Zacks has also given GWG an industry rank of 22 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GWGH traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. GWG has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $314.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 35.86, a quick ratio of 35.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52.
GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that GWG will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GWG Company Profile
GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.
