Harborview Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.87. 9,821,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.