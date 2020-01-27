Harborview Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WDIV stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $70.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,831. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

