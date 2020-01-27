Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Harborview Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.16. 3,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,131. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.98 and a 52-week high of $244.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.07 and a 200-day moving average of $228.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

