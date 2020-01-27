Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROGS) Trading Down 1.3%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROGS)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.27, approximately 1,765 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROGS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

