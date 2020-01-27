Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2,837.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $432.50 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $433.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.07 and its 200-day moving average is $384.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

