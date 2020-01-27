Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 110,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 184,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 166.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.