Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

