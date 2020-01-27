Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.24 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 175,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ANGL opened at $29.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $30.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.