Havens Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Stars Group comprises 0.9% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSG. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

NASDAQ:TSG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 667,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,761. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -122.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stars Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

