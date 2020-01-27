Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Down 5.5%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.43, approximately 973,725 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 603,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HA. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $27.00 price target on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
About Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.
