Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Down 5.5%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.43, approximately 973,725 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 603,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HA. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $27.00 price target on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $236,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 24.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

