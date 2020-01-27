Head-To-Head Review: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) & Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Broadcom alerts:

This table compares Broadcom and Ichor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $22.60 billion 5.44 $2.72 billion $17.41 17.75 Ichor $823.61 million 0.95 $57.88 million $2.79 12.44

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 12.06% 46.16% 10.99% Ichor 1.09% 9.41% 3.86%

Volatility and Risk

Broadcom has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Broadcom and Ichor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 7 26 0 2.79 Ichor 0 2 5 0 2.71

Broadcom currently has a consensus target price of $335.93, indicating a potential upside of 8.71%. Ichor has a consensus target price of $35.86, indicating a potential upside of 3.33%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Ichor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Broadcom beats Ichor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters and switches; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. The company's products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.