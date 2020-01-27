Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of Heartland Express worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 13.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTLD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.08. 4,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,082. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

