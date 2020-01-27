Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Hits $23.42 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $23.42 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and OKEx. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $308.25 or 0.03454192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00199171 BTC.

999 (999) traded 202.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00074939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00125312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035860 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,080,210,454 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

