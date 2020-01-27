HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Shares Down 5.3%

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 26,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

