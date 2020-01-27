Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Hemostemix Inc (CVE:HEM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 50000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

About Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit