HeroNode (HER) Reaches Market Cap of $78,437.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bilaxy, Token Store and IDEX. HeroNode has a market cap of $78,437.00 and approximately $646.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HeroNode has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Token Store, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

